OSU football: 5 takeaways from the loss at Cal

Oregon State redshirt junior BJ Baylor entered the contest on a four-game streak of 100-yard rushing games. California stacked the box and limited Baylor to 42 yards on 13 carries.

On offense, California was able to run for 255 yards on 47 attempts (5.4 yards per carry) and won the time of possession 33:59 to 26:01.

Offensive balance

Because Oregon State was not as effective as usual on the ground, the offense had to rely more on the passing attack. The Beavers still had more runs (31) than passes (26), but that was closer to an even mix than usual.

One of the bright spots of the day for Oregon State was its deep passing game. Quarterback Chance Nolan completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 243 yards, an impressive 9.3 yards per attempt. He connected on several deep throws, including a 40-yard pass to Champ Flemings on a second-half scoring drive.

His primary deep target was Trevon Bradford, who caught touchdown passes of 32 and 46 yards. Overall, Bradford caught six passes for 124 yards. Moving forward, these deep passes could force defenses to pause before dedicating so many defenders to stopping the run.

Containing Garber