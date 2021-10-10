OSU football: 5 takeaways from the Beavers' loss at Washington State

Living on the edge

For the second time this season, Oregon State ran for more than 300 yards, finishing with 309 yards on 45 attempts. This would not be possible unless everyone is executing the game plan — interior blockers, edge blockers and the running backs.

Recognizing that the credit deserves to be shared, it was interesting to see the Beavers be so successful using two and sometimes three tight ends in the running game. The Cougars never did find an answer for the Beavers’ power running game on the edge behind the tight ends.

On the Beavers’ final touchdown of the day, an 11-yard run by Deshaun Fenwick, the Beavers lined up with tight ends Luke Musgrave, Teagan Quitoriano and Jake Overman on the right side of the line. Both Musgrave and Overman sealed defenders and Quitoriano pulled and blocked a defender on the outside as Fenwick found a lane to the end zone.

Nolan’s short memory

Quarterback Chance Nolan had an up and down game, completing 11 of 25 attempts for 158 yards with two interceptions. But he showed resilience in the way he bounced back after mistakes to make difficult throws.