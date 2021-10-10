OSU football: 5 takeaways from the Beavers' loss at Washington State

Oregon State was not able to end its losing streak against Washington State on Saturday, falling to the Cougars, 31-24. This extends WSU's winning streak in the series to eight games.
The game shifted wildly after halftime. What started out as a defensive battle turned into a shootout. The Beavers come out of the game more confident than ever in their ground game, but need more consistency in their passing attack.
Going into the team’s bye week, here are five takeaways from Saturday’s contest.
Third-down defense
The easiest way to summarize Saturday’s loss is to compare Oregon State’s third-down defense in the first and second halves.
The Beavers built a 10-3 halftime lead with a strong defensive effort. Oregon State held Washington State to two third-down conversions on eight attempts. The defense repeatedly made big plays in key situations and the result was two punts by the Cougars, along with an interception and a turnover on downs.
In the second half, Washington State went 8 for 8 on third-down conversions. That led to four consecutive touchdown drives for the Cougars.
The costliest conversion may have come with the game tied at 24 and the Cougars facing a third and 12. Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura found running back Deon McIntosh for a 16-yard gain to keep what would prove to be the game-winning drive alive.
Living on the edge
For the second time this season, Oregon State ran for more than 300 yards, finishing with 309 yards on 45 attempts. This would not be possible unless everyone is executing the game plan — interior blockers, edge blockers and the running backs.
Recognizing that the credit deserves to be shared, it was interesting to see the Beavers be so successful using two and sometimes three tight ends in the running game. The Cougars never did find an answer for the Beavers’ power running game on the edge behind the tight ends.
On the Beavers’ final touchdown of the day, an 11-yard run by Deshaun Fenwick, the Beavers lined up with tight ends Luke Musgrave, Teagan Quitoriano and Jake Overman on the right side of the line. Both Musgrave and Overman sealed defenders and Quitoriano pulled and blocked a defender on the outside as Fenwick found a lane to the end zone.
Nolan’s short memory
Quarterback Chance Nolan had an up and down game, completing 11 of 25 attempts for 158 yards with two interceptions. But he showed resilience in the way he bounced back after mistakes to make difficult throws.
One example stood out. Nolan’s final throw of the first half was an interception on the sideline. On the first passing play of the second half, Nolan lofted a touch pass over a Washington State defender to Champ Flemings for a 15-yard gain. The pass was thrown in a small window over the defender and near the sideline and was executed perfectly.
The foundation of Oregon State’s offense is its ground game, but the Beavers need more production from the passing attack. The talent is there but over the last two games the results have been inconsistent.
Penalties limited
Oregon State played a nearly perfect game from a penalty perspective, committing just two infractions for 15 yards. This continues the recent trend of clean play. In the win over Washington, the Beavers were penalized just three times for 14 yards.
It seems the coaching staff has emphasized avoiding penalties since the Beavers were flagged 14 times for 154 yards against USC.
There is little downside to avoiding penalties on offense, but the equation is more complicated on defense. Defensive backs and coverage linebackers face the challenging task of being physical while avoiding penalties. Washington State threw for almost 400 yards on Saturday and the Beavers may need to risk the occasional flag in order to make plays in the secondary.
Bowl dreams alive
Oregon State’s four-game winning streak is over but the team is still in position to reach its first bowl game since the 2013 Hawaii Bowl. Halfway through the regular season the Beavers are 4-2 overall, 2-1 in the Pac-12 Conference and in possession of first place in the Pac-12 North.
Oregon State’s next two road games are at California (1-4, 0-2) and Colorado (1-4, 0-2). The final road trip is the matchup at No. 9 Oregon (4-1, 1-1) on Nov. 27. The Beavers’ remaining home games are against Utah (3-2, 2-0), Stanford (3-3, 2-2) and No. 18 Arizona State (5-1, 3-0).
As the team enters its bye week, the opportunity is there for the Beavers to have a breakthrough season in head coach Jonathan Smith’s fourth year.