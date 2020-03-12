OSU athletics: Winter seasons over, spring sports competition on hold

About to board a plane for home after a shorter-than-expected stay in Las Vegas, Kylor Kelley went to Twitter and posted: “What a day” with a frowning face emoji.
The Oregon State senior men’s basketball player had learned earlier in the day Thursday that not only had the rest of the Pac-12 tournament been canceled, but that the NCAA had eliminated all remaining winter and spring sports championships due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Kelley’s college career was over, as was the season for a team that seemed to be hitting its stride in recent weeks.
“My heart aches for all the senior around the country in the same position,” Kelley would later post. It was a somber day for the sports world.
In an opening-round game Wednesday, the Beavers defeated Utah 71-69 on a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer in the closing seconds as the Beavers completed a comeback from down 16 points in the second half.
OSU was set to play Oregon in a tournament quarterfinal at noon Thursday. The teams split their two-game conference series this season with each winning at home.
The Beavers had hopes of continuing their season beyond the Pac-12 tournament. Oregon State was considered a potential NIT team, and a win against Oregon would have made that much more of a possibility.
Oregon State has indefinitely suspended all of its regular-season athletic events as well as Pac-12 postseason competition. But it’s not canceled yet.
According to OSU’s athletics communications office, the school is “intending to hold practices for all sports pursuant to their typical schedules.”
Women’s basketball
Before Thursday’s news, Oregon State was awaiting word, via next Monday’s NCAA selection show, whether it would host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament or be on the road.
Junior guard Aleah Goodman posted on Twitter: “man my heart hurts for the seniors” and later “heartbroken is an understatement.” The Beavers have four seniors in Mikayla Pivec, Madison Washington, Janessa Thropay and Kat Tudor.
Baseball
Jon Warren, a local radio personality, was traveling with the Oregon State baseball team to call the Beavers’ three-game series at Arizona slated to begin Friday.
He called into the “Joe Beaver Show,” which he co-hosts with Mike Parker, Thursday to describe his experience from earlier in the day.
Warren was on a plane at Portland Airport with the team when news broke that the Pac-12 had postponed any and all of its schools’ intercollegiate events.
Jake Rodriguez, the baseball program’s director of operations and a former Beaver athlete, was scanning social media along with many others on the team when he saw that their games were off.
“We have to get off the plane. We’re not going,” Warren said Rodriguez exclaimed.
The plane had not left the gate and Oregon State was able to deplane and head back to Corvallis by bus. Already heading south, the bus driver had to change course near Wilsonville to return to the airport for the team, Warren said.
OSU softball
The team was also getting ready to head for Tucson for a series at Arizona to open play but had not yet left Oregon. OSU had just returned from Tempe, Arizona, where the Beavers had won three of five nonconference games.
OSU gymnastics
The Beavers were getting ready to honor their seniors — Halli Brisco, Lacy Dagen, Destinee Davis, Sabrina Gill, Jamie Law, Maela Lazaro, Isis Lowery and Alyssa Minyard — Saturday before hosting Illinois at Gill Coliseum.
The Pac-12 championship meet was scheduled for next Saturday, March 21, with NCAA regionals and national championships to follow next month.
OSU wrestling
The Beavers were to be represented at next week’s NCAA tournament in Minneapolis by 133-pound Pac-12 champion Devan Turner and 141 conference runner-up Grant Willits.
OSU finished fourth at last Saturday’s Pac-12 championships at Stanford.
Oregon State announced last week that Jim Zalesky, the Beavers’ head coach for nearly 14 years, would not be returning next season.
Zalesky led OSU to seven conference titles and previously in his time at Iowa he was the coach for three national championships. With the Beavers, he coached 14 All-Americans and 33 conference champions.
Women’s golf
The Beavers were coming off a team win earlier this week at the Meadow Club Invitational in Fairfax, California, their fourth under four-year head coach Dawn Shockley. Their next tournament was to be in two weeks in Arizona.
Men’s golf
The Beavers were also victorious on the men’s side, claiming the Bandon Dunes Invitational for the program’s fourth tournament title in the last calendar year. Their next event was to be the Duck Invitational in Eugene beginning March 23.
Rowing
Oregon State’s teams were scheduled to host Gonzaga on March 21 at Dexter Reservoir.
Track and field
The Oregon State women were set to open their outdoor season March 21 in Portland.
Junior college basketball
The Northwest Athletic Conference, of which Linn-Benton Community College is a member school, had moved its season-ending basketball championship tournaments from Everett, Washington.
Linn-Benton was to host first- and second-round women’s games Thursday and Friday.
But the NWAC canceled the remainder of both tournaments late Thursday morning after two men’s games had been played at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.
“We have made many efforts to continue the tournament, but in the interest of public health the tournament has been cancelled,” the conference said in a statement. “We want to acknowledge the hard work of our student-athletes, coaches, and volunteers throughout the season, and especially during the past week.”