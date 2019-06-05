Men’s basketball’s Stephen Thompson Jr. and women’s rowing’s Alina Hagstrom have been selected as Oregon State’s Tom Hansen Conference Medal winners.
A Conference Medal is awarded annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership. In 2009, the conference renamed the award the Tom Hansen Conference Medal in honor of Hansen, who retired in 2009 after serving for 26 years as commissioner of the Pac-10.
Thompson, who was selected the 2018-19 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, volunteered at the Corvallis Boys and Girls Club and the Corvallis Caring Place, participated in a Pen Pal program with Linwood Elementary in Portland and spoke to students at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis about the importance of staying in school.
He completed his bachelor’s degree in digital communication arts with a 3.57 grade-point average in just three years and was selected to the Pac-12 All-Academic First Team three times. He also represented OSU at the league’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee meetings as well as the Pac-12 All-Star Team tour of Australia in 2016.
Thompson Jr. finished his four-year Oregon State career with 1,767 points, the fourth most in program history, and a school-record 230 3-pointers. He was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 20 Second Team in 2019.
Hagstrom volunteered extensively with the Corvallis Caring Place, an assisted living facility, during her career at OSU. She is a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection and is scheduled to graduate with a degree in public health with an option in health promotion and health behavior and minors in biology and chemistry later this month.
Hagstrom recently earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors, becoming just the fourth rower in Oregon State history to be named all-conference twice in her career. A vital cog in the Beavers’ Varsity 8 boat for four years, Hagstrom helped lead her team to a fifth-place finish at Pac-12 Championships, the program’s best placing since 2009. In addition, her crew was ranked in 2019 for the first time since 2015 and peaked at No. 16, the Beavers’ highest ranking since 2009.
Last July, Hagstrom raced for Team USA, earning a gold medal in the women’s pair at the Under 23 World Championships in Poland.