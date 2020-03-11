OSU athletics: Events restrictions announced

Oregon State University Athletics, in conjunction with the Pac-12 Conference Chief Executive Officers, announced Wednesday that attendance at all intercollegiate athletic events will be restricted to essential event staff, student-athletes, and coaches. The policy goes into effect Saturday March 14.

"The safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is paramount," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We have made this decision based on the latest recommendations by medical professionals, the NCAA, and the Pac-12 Conference."

The Beavers next home event is Saturday's women's gymnastics meet vs. Illinois in Gill Coliseum.

Fans that have purchased tickets for events that have been affected by this policy will receive credit for an upcoming OSU Athletics event. Ticket purchasers will be receiving an email soon on the process for receiving the credit or the process for refunds.

