SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Longtime college administrator Bob De Carolis has been hired as deputy director of athletics with Santa Clara University.
De Carolis, who served as Oregon State director of athletics for 13 years, will oversee internal operations, which includes academics, the business office, compliance, sports medicine, sports performance and student-athlete services.
De Carolis spent 19 years in a variety of administrative roles at the University of Michigan before embarking on a 17-year stint with the Beavers that saw a number of enhancements during his time as AD, including upgraded facilities, record fundraising and improved budget oversight.
"We are thrilled to add an administrator of Bob's caliber to our management team," Santa Clara director of athletics Renee Baumgartner said. "We have a long working relationship from our time on Pac-12 Conference and NCAA committees. He has expertise in a number of areas and great experience, which will help make us even better as we continue to move the needle."