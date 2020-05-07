Oregon State will not cancel its football season, says athletic director Scott Barnes

For the time being, Oregon State awaits further direction from the Pac-12 and college sports’ governing bodies. One thing the school is not planning for, though, is a full cancellation of the of the 2020 football season.

“The one scenario that we are not working on is not playing football,” Barnes said. “We are looking at some scenarios, including playing less games, playing some games with fewer fans… I think it’s obviously prudent and responsible of us to look at every option we can model at this point. As this evolves, we’ll narrow that down to what responsibility looks like.”

Barnes also said that the school is planning for a variety of budget scenarios as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that it will not cut any athletics programs to ease the financial burden.

“I can tell you that we have every potential option on the table except that — we do not have cutting sports on the table as an option,” Barnes said.

Many Division I schools around the nation have furloughed athletic department employees, and schools such as Cincinnati and Old Dominion have cut specific, non revenue-generating programs.