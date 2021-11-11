Oregon State signing day roundup

Oregon State gymnastics coach Tanya Chaplin announced the signing of four gymnasts on Wednesday.

For the 2022-23 season the Beavers will welcome:

Francesca Caso (Santa Monica, California/All Olympia Gymnastics Center).

Jennifer McMillan (Charlotte, North Carolina/Southeastern Gymnastics).

Savannah Miller (Waterford, Michigan/Oakland Gymnastics).

Ellison Weaver (Vancouver, Washington/Naydenov Gymnastics).

"We are extremely excited to have four outstanding athletes join the Oregon State gymnastics program," commented Chaplin. "This is a well-rounded group of talented gymnasts, excellent students and wonderful people. All are hardworking, enthusiastic and highly successful student-athletes that will continue to build on the Oregon State University's legacy of excellence."

Caso is a 2021 USAG Level 10 National qualifier. This year, Caso earned top-five finishes in the all-around at the USAG Region 1 Championships (3rd overall) and at the Parkettes National Elite qualifier (5th overall).

McMillan is a three-time USAG Level 10 National qualifier and the 2021 USAG Level 10 National Uneven Bars Champion. McMillan also won the all-around and the bars at the Level 10 Region 8 Championships in 2021.

Miller is a four-time USAG Level 10 National qualifier. Miller swept the 2021 Region 5 Championship titles in vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around all while claiming the 2021 State Meet Bars Champion title. At this year's USAG Level 10 Nationals, Miller finished ninth all-around, ninth on bars, and seventh on floor.

Weaver, a two-time USAG Level 10 National qualifier, is the 2019 Level 10 National Champion on the beam while also taking 21st in the all-around.

The Beavers' season begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, with the annual Orange & Black Exhibition at Gill Coliseum. Admission is free.

Women's golf

Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley announced the addition of Kyra Ly, who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2022-23 season.

“Kyra is a competitor and will bring a great work ethic to our team next fall,” Shockley said. “She has an impressive skill-set and has had a successful junior career where she won an AJGA tournament and qualified for multiple national events. We look forward to welcoming her to Oregon State in 2022.”

Ly attends Cleveland High School in Portland and is a three-time Oregon Junior Golfer of the Year. She claimed medalist honors at her first AJGA tournament, the 24th Oregon Junior Stroke Play and the AJGA Junior. Ly recently qualified to play in the USGA Women’s Four-Ball Championship next April in Puerto Rico.

Women's soccer

The Oregon State women's soccer team signed five newcomers for the class of 2022.

"We are very excited about the signing of this year's class," said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Every individual that we will be adding to our program is a great fit for Oregon State and an outstanding fit for our women's soccer program. This class brings athleticism, skill, knowledge, fight, and passion along with successful experience playing at high levels. Not only will this group fit into what we are doing, but they will add to it, both on and off the field."

The signees are:

Mya Sanchez, GK, Turlock, California (John H Pitman HS).

Madison Paolini, D, San Marcos, California (San Marcos HS).

Lindsey Antonson, F, Wilsonville (Wilsonville HS).

Jayden Sanders, MF/D, Brentwood, California (Heritage HS).

Megin Turi, D, Abbotsford, British Columbia (Burnaby Central Secondary School).

Sanchez was named a Top Drawer Soccer & IMG 4-Star Player Class of 2022, Top 75 Player Class of 2022, and Top 10 GK Class of 2022. In 2020, she earned three separate "Player of the Year" accolades and was named CCAL First Team.

Paolini played for San Diego Surf ECNL and helped her club team to the Manchester City Cup, Surf Cup, Coast Soccer League, and Girls Academy Southwest Conference League Championships. She has also competed against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City in England with her club team.

Antonson was named the 2019 OSAA 5A Player of the Year and is a three-time NWOC League Player of the Year. She was also named three-time First-Team All-State and League. Antonson played for the Crossfire Premier FC ECNL, earning 2020-21 First-Time ECNL All-Conference recognition and was selected for the 2021 San Diego ECNL National Selection game.

Sanders is a member of the West Coast Soccer Wicked and was a member of the 2018 US National Championship team. She made the 2018-19 State ODP team and participated at the 2019 ODP Regional Camp. Sanders was named First Team All-BVAL and was a selection for the West International roster in the 2019-20 season.

Turi played within the British Columbia Provincial Program and was selected to play for the Whitecaps Girls Super Elite REX soccer program, for which she has played for five years. She is a team co-captain.

Volleyball

Oregon State welcomes the additions of Kinley Swan (Orem, Utah/Lone Peak HS) and Laura Williams (Lakewood, Calif./Lakewood HS).

"We are all very excited to welcome Kinley and Laura to the volleyball program," added head coach Mark Barnard. "Kinley is graduating early and will join us in January while Laura arrives in the summer."

Swan, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, helped Lone Peak High School claim this season's Utah State Championship while her club team, Club V Volleyball, took the Triple Crown SLC Title in the open division. Swan had 157 kills (.347%), 94 blocks and 40 digs during her junior campaign. With the help of Swan, Lone Peak HS currently ranks first in the state of Utah and 29th in the country.

Williams, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, is a 2021 Under Armour All-American. She helped Lakewood High School go 24-4 overall with a perfect 12-0 league record during her junior season. The 2021 Moore League Player of the Year was the McDonald's Hall of Fame Performer of the Year and helped her club volleyball team claim the SoCal Champions title three different times (14U, 15U & 16U).

Wrestling

Coach Chris Pendleton announced Thursday the addition of seven competitors in the 2022 signing class.

The Beavers welcome Isaiah Anderson (197 pounds), Chase DeBlaere (141/149 pounds), Damion Elliott (133 pounds), Austin Scott (157 pounds), Nash Singleton (133/141 pounds), Noah Tolentino (149 pounds) and Gabe Whisenhunt (125/133 pounds).

Anderson joins the program from Pasco, Washington, where he posted a 38-1 record as a sophomore at Chiawana High School. He’s a two-time state champion after also finishing with a 35-1 record as a freshman.

DeBlaere is a native of Inver Grove Heights, Minn. He’s a three-time state champion at Simley High School, winning at 120, 126 and 138 pounds. He finished 2021 with a 32-1 record.

Elliott has starred at Del Oro High School in Loomis, California, and posted a 30-10 record as a junior. He was 32-5 as a sophomore and 28-5 as a freshman.

Scott has competed at 132, 145 and 152 during his career at Mountain View High School in Tucson, Arizona. He entered his senior year with a 76-10 record and was a state champion as a junior.

Singleton is an in-state recruit for the Beavers, coming from Roseburg High School. He’s also a two-time state champ, winning at 132 pounds last year via a pin in just 1:11. He has 88 career high school victories.

Tolentino joins Beaver Nation from Poway High School in California. He has competed at 132, 138 and 145 pounds and has finished among the top 12 wrestlers in the state.

Whisenhunt has been a Beaver since the day he was born, and is following in his father’s, Josh, footsteps as a wrestler at OSU. His mother, Bea, is also a former Oregon State gymnast. On the mat, Gabe Whisenhunt helped lead Crescent Valley High School to a team title in 2021 and he won a state title as a sophomore, concluding his year at 52-3. He was also a state champ as a freshman.

“Gabe was one of our first kids who made a commitment to becoming a Beaver, and even though he’s a man of limited words when he speaks, people listen,” Pendleton said. “I hope his leadership will continue to flourish and he grows within our program.”

Men's basketball

Coach Wayne Tinkle announced the addition of Tyler Bilodeau who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Bilodeau, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward, attends Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Washington. Bilodeau averaged 21.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior and was named the Most Valuable Player and was selected All-First-Team in the MCC.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be adding Tyler to our program,” Tinkle said. “First and foremost, he’s an incredible kid from a wonderful family. He has really come on strong the last half year, and we think can have an immediate impact for us. Skill and toughness are a couple of his best attributes. You don’t see a kid at his age and size with that combination very often."

