Oregon State has 23 athletes on Pac-12 honor roll

Oregon State has 23 athletes on the Pac-12 Conference winter academic honor roll with 23 student-athletes claiming a spot on the roster.
The Beavers' gymnastics team led the way with 11 selections, one of three gymnastics squads in the conference with double-digit honorees. Oregon State women’s basketball had six players chosen.
To be eligible for the team, student-athletes must have a 3.30 cumulative GPA and have a minimum one-year residency at the institution. The honor roll is a new initiative by the league that takes the place of the former academic teams.
Below is a list of the 23 student-athletes who earned winter honors:
Men’s Basketball: Zach Reichle, Business Information Systems; Ethan Thompson, Digital Communication Arts
Women’s Basketball: Taya Corosdale, Human Development & Family Sciences; Aleah Goodman, Human Development & Family Sciences; Patricia Morris, Business Administration; Mikayla Pivec, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Destiny Slocum Digital Communication Arts; Janessa Thropay, Speech Communication
Gymnastics: Halli Briscoe, Organizational Management; Lacy Dagen, Sociology; Madi Dagen, Digital Communication Arts; Savanna Force, Kinesiology; Lexie Gonzales, Digital Communication Arts; Lena Greene, Bioengineering; Jaime Law, Design & Innovation Management; Maela Lazaro, BioHealth Sciences; Isis Lowery, Human Development & Family Sciences; Kristina Peterson, Human Development & Family Sciences; Colette Yamaoka, Biology
Wrestling: Jamarcus Grant, Business Administration; Aaron Olmos, Public Health; Steven Shelofsky, Biology; Hayden Still, Graphic Design
