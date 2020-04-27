Matthew and Ashley Boyd are using their foundation to help at-risk children in Uganda

Like so many other pro baseball players around the country, Matthew Boyd is in a holding pattern for the time being, waiting to find out when he will be able to pitch again.
The Detroit Tigers starter and former Oregon State star had a breakout season in 2019, and was looking forward to building on that progress. Instead, he has spent the past month working out in his basement in Detroit and trying his best to keep his arm ready for a season that has no definitive start date.
The coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to the Major League Baseball season, and while there has been some chatter about playing a modified schedule inside closed stadiums, nobody knows for sure when games will be played again.
“It’s tough, because you want to do enough to be ready,” Boyd said recently. “But you don’t wanna do too much, where if we’re gonna play into December, then you have this 12-month window where you’ve just been pitching.”
Boyd is now back in Detroit, where he has converted his basement into a makeshift workout area while he awaits opening day. He was able to get some gym equipment from the Tigers' facilities, and the basement features a large concrete wall that he can throw weighted balls at.
Boyd is obviously concerned about his professional well-being — and as Detroit’s MLB Players Association representative, he is concerned with doing all he can to make sure his teammates are taken care of while they aren’t working. But his mind is also on the children in Uganda that he and his wife Ashley are helping as part of the charity they founded together.
Kingdom Home, a non-profit that the couple started together in 2018, is working toward the goal of ending child sex trafficking through prevention. Since it was founded, Kingdom Home has provided homes for 156 children who are at risk of entering child sex slavery.
“We’ve had a calling to do something like this ever since we met,” Matthew Boyd said. “My eyes were opened to what a horrific thing it is all around the world, including in our own country. (Ashley) always had a heart for the country of Uganda — she did an exchange program in high school with it. So when the opportunity arose, this was something we had to do. It’s been special. It’s been kind of a crazy time over there with this, but it’s been good.”
At the four homes, all located in Uganda, the children are provided with schooling and three meals a day. The foundation also pays for university or vocational training. While most of the children are between the ages of five and 15 when they are taken in, the foundation has promised that it will never age them out, and will help until the children are able to support themselves.
The Boyds are thrilled with all the good the foundation has brought since it was created. But the coronavirus pandemic has created a whole new series of concerns. A case was discovered in Uganda on March 20, and several more were discovered in the following days. The country acted quickly and shut down almost all business, including small markets.
Since the schools are located in a rural area, supermarkets are not easily accessible, and the Boyd’s feared that the children would not have access to essential items.
“Thanks to the awesome people, they were kind of mobilized as soon as this started and they were able to get the means for what they needed for the coming weeks,” Boyd said.
Boyd said all of the children are healthy and there have been no coronavirus cases within the schools; although now the children are adapting to life without their usual class schedule as they wait for the government to reopen schools.
“They’re all in the houses. They're eating. They’re doing the same in Uganda as us right now, they’re locked in,” Boyd said. “It’s a scary time — one of the scariest things is that they look to the United States as sort of a strong institution of medicine and health.”
The Boyd’s visited the homes last November — the 20-hour journey there took them through Paris, Kenya and then Entebbe International Airport in Uganda before a long drive to the schools. Now, during the COVID-19 crisis, Kingdom Home has set up a response fund on its website (kingdomhome.org/campaign/122/covid-response-campaign) to help meet the needs of the children.
“It’s changed our lives in so many ways in terms of just perspective and doing something that’s bigger than yourself,” Boyd said. Building
