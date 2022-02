Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her bars routine on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.

This was Carey's first perfect 10 in her collegiate career.

The perfect score also helped Carey improve on her own Oregon State all-time record in the all-around, which she won with a score of 39.825.

No. 13 Oregon State defeated No. 21 Arizona State 197.375 to 196.500 in the annual Dam Cancer meet.

