Video: Jade Carey vault

Jade Carey of Oregon State University scored 9.900 on the vault on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.
The Olympic champion won all four of her events as she won the all-around title with a score of 39.800 at a meet with UCLA and UC Davis.
Jade Carey of Oregon State University scored 9.900 on the vault on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Gill Coliseum.
The Olympic champion won all four of her events as she won the all-around title with a score of 39.800 at a meet with UCLA and UC Davis.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.