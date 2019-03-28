Oregon State's Mariana Colussi-Pelaez and Lacy Dagen were selected to the Pac-12 Conference all-academic first team were announced Wednesday.
It is the third time Colussi-Pelaez has been named to the first team and the first time for Dagen.
OSU led the Pac-12 with 10 all-academic selections.
Joining them are Savanna Force, Mary Jacobsen and McKenna Singley, all named to the all-academic second team. It is the third such award for Singley and first for Force and Jacobsen, who has twice received honorable mention.
Five OSU gymnasts — Halli Briscoe, Lena Greene, Maela Lazaro, Isis Lowery and Colette Yamaoka — received honorable mention accolades. It is the second for all-academic selection for Briscoe, Greene, Lazaro and Lowery.
To be eligible for selection to an all-academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 overall grade-point average and have participated in at least 50-percent of competitions in the regular season.
Colussi-Pelaez, majoring in microbiology with a pre-med option and minors in chemistry and Spanish, is one of just two three-time Pac-12 All-Academic First Team selections on this year’s academic team. The senior has performed on the uneven bars in all 11 meets this season tying her personal-best mark of 9.90. She also joined the balance beam lineup at midseason performing on the event for the past six meets twice establishing a career-best of 9.850.
Dagen, a redshirt junior studying sociology with a minor in business and entrepreneurship, has bounced around the vault lineup throughout the season, but has appeared on the event in all 11 meets scoring a season-best of 9.825. In addition,
Dagen has performed in the balance beam lineup 10 times tallying career-best marks of 9.90 on two occasions. The former Florida transfer was also named to the SEC Academic Honor in 2017 and the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2016.