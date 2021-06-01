OSU gymnastics: Signee Carey chases Olympic berth at U.S. championships

Oregon State signee Jade Carey continues her pursuit of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games this week at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Carey will be competing as a member of the U.S. Senior National Team. With the national team, she was the vault champion at the 2017 U.S. Championships before earning a bronze medal in 2018 and a silver medal in 2019 on the vault. She is a three-time silver medalist on the floor at the U.S. Championships (2017, ‘18, ‘19).

At Worlds, she has secured three silver medals — two in 2017 (vault and floor) and one in 2019 (vault). Most recently, she finished with a silver medal on vault at the Winter Cup in February.

The Phoenix, Ariz., native signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Oregon State gymnastics program in November of 2017. Carey has deferred her enrollment while training and competing on the international elite level as she has chased her Olympic dreams. She is expected to join the Beavers following the Olympics in time for the 2022 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0