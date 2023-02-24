The 11th-ranked Oregon State gymnastics team put on a record-breaking performance Friday night in a Pac-12 Conference dual meet at Stanford.

The Beavers topped 198 points for the first time in program history, defeating the Cardinal 198.075 to 197.575. Sophomore Jade Carey earned perfect 10s on the uneven parallel bars and the floor routine, making this the second meet in a row with two perfect scores.

Her all-around score of 39.875 matches her mark from last weekend in which whe set a new program record for the individual all-around.

But setting a new program high team score is not the work of one gymnast. Oregon State earned this score by setting new season highs in all four rotations, including a new program record on the beam. The squad broke the beam record last week in a home win over Arizona and pushed that mark even higher against Stanford.

The Beavers started out by scoring 49.375 on the bars led by 10.0 by Carey. They followed up with a 49.375 on the vault, with Madi Dagen leading the charge with a 9.925. Sydney Gonzales and Carey each scored 9.900.

Oregon State went three-for-three on rotation season highs by scoring 49.675 on the floor. In addition to Carey's 10.0, Dagen scored 9.95, and Ariana Young and Gonzales each scored 9.925.

The Beavers capped the night with a new program best 49.650 on the beam. Carey led the way with a 9.975 and Gonzales scored 9.950. Lauren Letzsch and Dagen each scored 9.925.

Oregon State (10-3-2, 3-0-2 Pac-12) will be on the road again next week, facing Arizona State on Saturday, March 4. The Beavers will conclude the regular season with a home meet against Utah on March 11.

