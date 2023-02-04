The Oregon State gymnastics team put up a winning score on the road Saturday in a Pac-12 Conference meet against Washington in Seattle.
The 12th-ranked Beavers scored a season-best 197.330 to take a convincing victory over Washington, which didn't have its best day, scoring 195.225.
The Beavers were in control from the outset, taking a big lead after the first rotation. Oregon State started out on uneven parallel bars and scored season-best 49.300, led by a 9.975 by Jade Carey and a career-high 9.875 by freshman Ellie Weaver.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
The GymDawgs started on vault and scored 48.900 as a team.
Oregon State kept up the good work on the vault with Carey scoring 9.950 and Sydney Gonzales posting a 9.875. The Beavers received a team score of 49.300, matching their season high, and extended their overall lead as Washington scored 49.125 on bars.
People are also reading…
With the meet victory well in hand, Oregon State gave Carey a break from her all-around duties as she did not compete in the floor exercise. Madi Dagen delivered a 9.900 and Gonzales scored 9.875 to lead the Beavers to a team score of 49.200.
Washington's struggles deepened on the beam during that rotation as the GymDawgs scored 47.925.
Oregon State closed the meet strong on the beam. Carey scored 9.950 and Gonzales matched it with a career-best 9.950. Lauren Letzsch and Dagen both scored 9.875 as the Beavers wrapped up a successful road trip.
Washington rebounded to score 49.275 on the floor, finishing with their best rotation of the meet.
The Beavers will host California in another Pac-12 dual meet at 7 p.m. Friday.
Oregon State results
Bars (49.300)
Beeman - 9.800
Weaver - 9.875
Caso - 9.825
McMillan - 9.825
Briones - 9.150
Carey - 9.975
Vault (49.300)
Garcia - 9.725
Briones - 9.775
Letzsch - 9.850
Gonzales - 9.875
Dagen - 9.850
Carey - 9.950
Floor (49.200)
Peterson - 9.725
Miller - 9.825
Young - 9.800
Gonzales - 9.875
Dagen - 9.900
Letzsch - 9.800
Beam (49.500)
Peterson - 9.800
Domingo - 9.850
Letzsch - 9.875
Gonzales - 9.950
Dagen - 9.875
Carey - 9.950