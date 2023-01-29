OSU gymnastics: Oregon State scores 197.275 to earn a draw at UCLA

The Oregon State gymnastics team opened its Pac-12 Conference schedule with a tie against No. 6 UCLA on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Both teams earned scores of 197.275.

The meet featured three of the top 10 all-around gymnasts in the country. UCLA's Selena Harris entered the meet ranked third in the all-around, with Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey ranked fourth and UCLA'S Jordan Chiles ranked ninth.

Carey came away with a convincing win in that showdown with an overall score of 39.775. Chiles was second at 39.700 and Harris was third with a score of 39.650. Oregon State's Madi Dagen was fourth with a score of 39.200 and UCLA's Chae Campbell, who entered the meet ranked 16th, was fifth at 38.525.

Carey scored 9.925 on the uneven parallel bars, 9.950 on the vault, 9.975 on the floor exercise and 9.925 on the balance beam. She took first on the vault and beam, tied for first with Chiles in the floor, and was second to Chiles on the bars.

Oregon State junior Sydney Gonzales tied for second on the vault with a score of 9.925 and tied for seventh on the floor with a 9.875. Dagen tied for sixth on the beam (9.850) and tied for seventh on the floor with a matching 9.875.

Oregon State senior Jenna Domingo delivered a crucial performance on the beam, tying for second with a score of 9.900. That helped lead another strong team performance in that event with Lauren Letzsch scoring 9.875 and Kristina Peterson adding a 9.850.

Oregon State held a big advantage over UCLA on the beam (49.400 to 48.800). The Bruins won the vault (49.400 to 49.200) and the bars (49.450 to 49.175). Both teams scored very well on the floor, with UCLA coming out on top 49.625 to 49.500.

Oregon State, which entered the meet ranked 16th nationally, will compete at No. 25 Washington at 1 p.m. Saturday. That meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

OSU RESULTS

VAULT (49.200)

Garcia - 9.650

Dagen - 9.675

Briones - 9.800

Letzsch - 9.850

Gonzales - 9.925

Carey - 9.950

Bars (49.175)

McMillan - 9.650

Beeman - 9.775

Dagen - 9.800

Weaver- 9.825

Caso - 9.850

Carey - 9.925

Beam (49.400)

Gonzales - 8.675

Dagen - 9.850

Peterson - 9.850

Letzsch - 9.875

Domingo - 9.900

Carey - 9.925

Floor (49.500)

Miller - 9.800

Dagen - 9.875

Gonzales - 9.875

Peterson - 9.875

Letzsch - 9.900

Carey - 9.975