The Oregon State gymnastics team set a new season high Friday night to earn a draw with No. 7 California in a Pac-12 Conference meet at Gill Coliseum.

The 13th-ranked Beavers and the Golden Bears both finished with team scores of 197.375.

The Golden Bears held a 148.100 to 147.875 lead entering the final rotation. The Beavers were able to draw even as Jade Carey scored a 9.975, and Savannah Miller and Madi Dagen each scored 9.900 to help OSU post a team score of 49.500 on the floor exercise.

California finished on the balance beam and scored 49.275.

Oregon State had to rally after a slow start in its first rotation on the vault. The Beavers scored an uncharacteristically low 49.075 on the vault, led by Carey’s 9.925. California started on the uneven parallel bars and had its best rotation of the night with a 49.550 to put Oregon State in an early hole.

The Beavers responded with a 49.350 on the bars, led by Carey’s 9.975 and Natalie Briones’ 9.900. California earned a team score of 49.150 on the vault.

Oregon State’s comeback continued on the balance beam. Carey scored 9.950 and Lauren Letzsch earned a 9.900 to help OSU receive a team score of 49.450. That trimmed a bit more off the deficit as California scored 49.400 on its floor routines.

Carey also won the all-around with a combined score of 39.825. California’s Andi Li was second with a score of 39.625.

Oregon State will host Arizona at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. That meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State results

Vault (49.075)

Briones - 9.825

Garcia - 9.750

Letzsch - 9.750

Gonzales - 9.775

Dagen - 9.800

Carey - 9.925

Bars (49.350)

Beeman - 9.850

Weaver - 9.825

Caso - 9.800

McMillan - 9.475

Briones - 9.900

Carey - 9.975

Beam (49.450)

Peterson - 9.775

Domingo - 9.850

Letzsch - 9.900

Gonzales - 9.875

Dagen - 9.875

Carey - 9.950

Floor (49.500)

Miller - 9.900

Young - 9.875

Gonzales - 9.850

Letzsch - 9.675

Dagen - 9.900

Carey - 9.975