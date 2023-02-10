The Oregon State gymnastics team set a new season high Friday night to earn a draw with No. 7 California in a Pac-12 Conference meet at Gill Coliseum.
The 13th-ranked Beavers and the Golden Bears both finished with team scores of 197.375.
The Golden Bears held a 148.100 to 147.875 lead entering the final rotation. The Beavers were able to draw even as Jade Carey scored a 9.975, and Savannah Miller and Madi Dagen each scored 9.900 to help OSU post a team score of 49.500 on the floor exercise.
California finished on the balance beam and scored 49.275.
Oregon State had to rally after a slow start in its first rotation on the vault. The Beavers scored an uncharacteristically low 49.075 on the vault, led by Carey’s 9.925. California started on the uneven parallel bars and had its best rotation of the night with a 49.550 to put Oregon State in an early hole.
The Beavers responded with a 49.350 on the bars, led by Carey’s 9.975 and Natalie Briones’ 9.900. California earned a team score of 49.150 on the vault.
Oregon State’s comeback continued on the balance beam. Carey scored 9.950 and Lauren Letzsch earned a 9.900 to help OSU receive a team score of 49.450. That trimmed a bit more off the deficit as California scored 49.400 on its floor routines.
Carey also won the all-around with a combined score of 39.825. California’s Andi Li was second with a score of 39.625.
Oregon State will host Arizona at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. That meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Oregon State results
Vault (49.075)
Briones - 9.825
Garcia - 9.750
Letzsch - 9.750
Gonzales - 9.775
Dagen - 9.800
Carey - 9.925
Bars (49.350)
Beeman - 9.850
Weaver - 9.825
Caso - 9.800
McMillan - 9.475
Briones - 9.900
Carey - 9.975
Beam (49.450)
Peterson - 9.775
Domingo - 9.850
Letzsch - 9.900
Gonzales - 9.875
Dagen - 9.875
Carey - 9.950
Floor (49.500)
Miller - 9.900
Young - 9.875
Gonzales - 9.850
Letzsch - 9.675
Dagen - 9.900
Carey - 9.975