OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey posts two perfect 10s at Wasatch Classic

Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey scored two perfect 10s Saturday night at the Wasatch Classic in West Valley City, Utah. The sophomore earned the marks on the floor routine and vault.
She is just the second OSU gymnast to record two perfect scores in a meet. Chari Knight was the first, accomplishing this task in 1993 at the Husky Classic in Seattle.
This is the third time Carey has scored a 10.0 on the floor routine as a member of the OSU squad and the first time she has received a 10.0 on a vault.
Overall, the Beavers took second with a score of 196.850. Third-ranked Cal won the meet with a score of 197.450, while the Beavers outpaced No. 16 Iowa’s 196.575 and No. 20 Pitt’s 193.650.
Oregon State opened the season with a team score of 195.450 last weekend at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas.
“It was big for us to improve from last week,” head coach Tanya Chaplin said. “I loved the energy our team put out on the competition floor today and I think that really propelled us. There were a lot of personal best from different student-athletes. We can’t wait to carry the momentum over to our first home meet in Gill Coliseum next Saturday.”
The Beavers will host No. 9 Denver, Brown and Sacramento State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gill Coliseum.
Carey has now won 50 individual event titles, including 12 all-around titles. Her all-around score of 39.775 on Saturday is tied for sixth-best in the program's history, with Carey holding every spot in front of it.
In addition to Carey's performance, several other gymnasts set new career bests on Saturday. On the floor routine, Sydney Gonzales and Savannah Miller each scored 9.900 and Ariana Young received a 9.875. Young also scored a career-high 9.800 on the vault.
On the uneven bars, freshman Ellie Weaver scored 9.850 in her first collegiate routine.
OREGON STATE SCORES
BEAM (49.325)
Peterson – 9.825
Domingo – 9.850
Letzsch – 9.875
Gonzales – 9.850
Dagen – 9.800
Carey – 9.925
Young – 9.825 (exh.)
FLOOR (49.500)
Miller – 9.900
Young – 9.875
Gonzales – 9.900
Letzsch – 9.800
Dagen – 9.825
Carey – 10.000
Garcia – 9.875 (exh.)
VAULT (49.300)
Garcia – 9.825
Young – 9.800
Letzsch – 9.800
Gonzales – 9.825
Dagen – 9.850
Carey – 10.000
Briones – 9.825 (exh.)
BARS (48.725)
Beeman – 9.825
Weaver – 9.850
Bird – 8.950
Caso – 9.350
Briones – career-high 9.850
Carey – 9.850
McMillan – 9.825 (exh.)
Miller – 9.675 (exh.)