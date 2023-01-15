OSU gymnastics: Jade Carey posts two perfect 10s at Wasatch Classic

Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey scored two perfect 10s Saturday night at the Wasatch Classic in West Valley City, Utah. The sophomore earned the marks on the floor routine and vault.

She is just the second OSU gymnast to record two perfect scores in a meet. Chari Knight was the first, accomplishing this task in 1993 at the Husky Classic in Seattle.

This is the third time Carey has scored a 10.0 on the floor routine as a member of the OSU squad and the first time she has received a 10.0 on a vault.

Overall, the Beavers took second with a score of 196.850. Third-ranked Cal won the meet with a score of 197.450, while the Beavers outpaced No. 16 Iowa’s 196.575 and No. 20 Pitt’s 193.650.

Oregon State opened the season with a team score of 195.450 last weekend at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas.

“It was big for us to improve from last week,” head coach Tanya Chaplin said. “I loved the energy our team put out on the competition floor today and I think that really propelled us. There were a lot of personal best from different student-athletes. We can’t wait to carry the momentum over to our first home meet in Gill Coliseum next Saturday.”

The Beavers will host No. 9 Denver, Brown and Sacramento State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gill Coliseum.

Carey has now won 50 individual event titles, including 12 all-around titles. Her all-around score of 39.775 on Saturday is tied for sixth-best in the program's history, with Carey holding every spot in front of it.

In addition to Carey's performance, several other gymnasts set new career bests on Saturday. On the floor routine, Sydney Gonzales and Savannah Miller each scored 9.900 and Ariana Young received a 9.875. Young also scored a career-high 9.800 on the vault.

On the uneven bars, freshman Ellie Weaver scored 9.850 in her first collegiate routine.

OREGON STATE SCORES

BEAM (49.325)

Peterson – 9.825

Domingo – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.850

Dagen – 9.800

Carey – 9.925

Young – 9.825 (exh.)

FLOOR (49.500)

Miller – 9.900

Young – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.900

Letzsch – 9.800

Dagen – 9.825

Carey – 10.000

Garcia – 9.875 (exh.)

VAULT (49.300)

Garcia – 9.825

Young – 9.800

Letzsch – 9.800

Gonzales – 9.825

Dagen – 9.850

Carey – 10.000

Briones – 9.825 (exh.)

BARS (48.725)

Beeman – 9.825

Weaver – 9.850

Bird – 8.950

Caso – 9.350

Briones – career-high 9.850

Carey – 9.850

McMillan – 9.825 (exh.)

Miller – 9.675 (exh.)