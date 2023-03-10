The Pac-12 Conference regular season gymnastics championship will be on the line Saturday when No. 13 Oregon State hosts Utah No. 4 Utah.

The Beavers can claim a share of the conference title for the second year in a row with a victory in the dual meet. Utah can clinch the outright championship with a win or a tie.

This has been a record-breaking season for Oregon State gymnastics as the team set a new all-time dual meet scoring record and Jade Carey broke her own record in the individual all-around.

This week, the program made history of a different kind with its first advance sellout.

“We went back and looked, we’ve had some great crowds, but there’s never been a regular-season sellout before,” said associate head coach Michael Chaplin. “So as far as we know, at Gill Coliseum this is going to be the first official sellout before the meet. It wasn’t like people walked up. This was sold out before the competition.”

This is the final home meet of the regular season and after the meet is over Oregon State will recognize seniors Kayla Bird, Madi Dagen, Jenna Domingo and Kristina Peterson.

Domingo said family members are coming from Hawaii to attend the meet.

“Can’t believe it’s all finally here,” Domingo said. “Every single journey with every single team each year has been so different. Not to be biased about the teams, but this year just seems extremely special.”

Domingo is a balance beam specialist and that has been one of the team’s strengths this season along with the floor routine. Oregon State is ranked third in the nation in the beam and has broken the all-time school record in the event twice this season.

“It’s just really cool to see us peaking at my senior year," Domingo said. "I think every year we’ve grown as a team and to see so many records broken, it’s really historic being part of a team that’s making history almost every single time out. It is amazing.”

Oregon State suffered its first Pac-12 dual meet loss of the season last weekend at Arizona State, but that result is quite deceiving.

The Beavers posted their second-best score of the season — and their fifth-highest all-time — against the Sun Devils, falling 197.725 to 197.550.

“There are meets where we have great meets and sometimes things just don’t go your way," Chaplin said. "ASU had a great meet. But you feel good about how you performed and that’s the most important thing.”

The meet was also notable as Carey earned her first perfect score on the beam. That was the only event in which she had not recorded a perfect score as a collegian. She is now just the 13th NCAA gymnast to have completed the GymSlam by earning perfect scores in all four events.

Carey remains the top-ranked gymnast in the all-around and is first on the floor routine, second on vault and beam, and fourth on the uneven parallel bars.

Saturday's meet will begin at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. Fans are encouraged to arrive as early as possible because parking may be limited due to the Oregon State baseball team hosting a home game at 1:35 p.m. at Goss Stadium.