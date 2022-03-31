OSU gymnastics: Carey wins all-around at Seattle Regional, Beavers fail to advance

Oregon State freshman gymnast Jade Carey won the individual all-around title Thursday night at the Seattle Regional.

But the Beavers fell just short qualifying for Saturday's regional team final. Oregon State placed third in its semifinal session and only the top two teams advance.

Utah placed first with a score of 197.800, Stanford was second with a team score of 197.450 and Oregon State was third with a score of 197.425. Illinois took fourth with a mark of 197.375.

Alabama and Michigan State took the top two spots in the Thursday afternoon session to advance to Saturday's final.

Carey won the all-around and placed first in the vault (9.975), the balance beam (9.975) and the floor routine (9.975), and was third on the uneven parallel bars (9.925).

Carey advances to the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which will be held April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

This story will be updated.

