OSU gymnastics: Carey leads the way as OSU wins first home meet

The Oregon State gymnastics team posted its best score of the season on Saturday, winning the Beaver Quad Meet that included No. 8 Denver, Brown and Sacramento State.

Competing in their home opener, the 18th-ranked Beavers put up a score of 197.200, reaching the 197-point mark for the first time this season. Oregon State scored 196.850 last week at the Wasatch Classic.

Denver was second on Saturday with a score of 196.725, with Brown in third at 193.625 and Sacramento State in fourth at 192.400.

OSU sophomore Jade Carey won the all-around title with a score of 39.825, which is tied for her second-best score as a collegiate gymnast. Carey took first place on the vault (9.975), the balance beam (9.950) and the floor exercise (9.975). She tied for first in the uneven parallel bars, scoring 9.925, which was matched by Denver’s Rylie Mundell.

Denver’s Jessica Hutchinson was second in the all-around (39.425) and Oregon State’s Madi Dagen was third (39.300).

The Beavers opened the meet on the vault and scored 49.200. Lauren Letzsch set a personal best with a score of 9.850 and Ariana Young also set a new high mark with a 9.825.

Oregon State scored 49.175 on the bars. Dagen tied for fourth with a 9.850 and freshman Jennifer McMillan set a new personal best with a 9.825.

The Beavers then dominated on the beam with a team score of 49.525, the highest overall score on any routine at this meet. Junior Sydney Gonzales performed the best routine of her career, earning a score of 9.925 to place second. Teammates Jenna Domingo and Dagen tied for third with matching scores of 9.900 and Kristina Peterson rounded out the scoring with a 9.850, which tied for sixth.

Oregon State closed the meet on the floor routine and once again posted scores well above the competition. Ariana Young was second with a personal-best score of 9.875 and freshman Savannah Miller tied for fourth with a 9.850, a new career high. Gonzales tied for sixth at 9.825 and sophomore Kaitlin Garcia set a new personal best as she scored 9.775 to tie for ninth.

Oregon State will host Rutgers at 6 p.m. Friday before traveling to face UCLA in the Pac-12 Conference opener at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.