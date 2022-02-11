OSU gymnastics: Carey keeps focus on improvement, not scores

Jade Carey has competed in four meets as a member of the Oregon State gymnastics team. She has won the all-around title in each meet and has placed first in every rotation.

That would seemingly create pressure to keep up this pace, but Carey says the opposite is true: being part of this team has helped her feel more relaxed as a competitor.

“I’ve really just been trying to go out each week and just improve every time I go out there and not really think about winning all the events. I’m really just focused on doing the best I can for my team,” Carey said in a pre-practice interview at the OSU gymnastics training center. “My goal coming in was, I wanted to enjoy the gymnastics that I’m doing. By coming here and having a big support system, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Carey was named the Pac-12's gymnast of the week for the second time this season after her performance on Saturday. Carey broke her own program record in the all-around with a score of 39.825 and received her first perfect score as a collegian with a 10.0 on the bars.

Teammate Madi Dagen received the coaches choice award after she set new personal bests in the all-around (39.550) and the uneven parallel bars (9.900).

For Dagen, the high score on bars was especially rewarding. She has incorporated a new single-bar release into her program, known as the Tkatchev skill.

“Last year when I was in the bar lineup, I didn’t have a single-bar release, so I couldn’t have a 10.0 start value and so it was already hard for me to get a good score without that,” Dagen said. “Bars have always been my frustrating event, I think because it is so different from the rest of the events.”

There are common elements on the vault, the beam and the floor and Dagen was able to master those skills through sheer force and determination. The rhythm of the bars, however, is different. Dagen has had to learn how to work with the bars instead of trying to power through it as she does in her other routines.

“I have to let the bars swing me,” Dagen said. “I’ve been working on it for many, many years, just having the confidence back on that event. So nailing it and getting a rewarding score was the highlight of my day.”

Dagen is thankful to have the new practice facility to work on these skills. Oregon State debuted the 20,000-square-foot facility in April.

“Having this new area … it just makes it easier to learn bigger skills and be safer on the body, too, with softer landings,” Dagen said.

The No. 13 Beavers (5-1) will be home on Sunday, hosting No. 34 Washington at noon at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State has two home meets and three road meets left on the schedule before the Pac-12 Championships, which will be held March 19.

As a senior, Dagen is used to the collegiate calendar, but it is a new experience for Carey.

“It’s definitely different than what I’m used to. I’m used to competing once a month. It’s definitely different that way, but I am having so much fun. It’s so much fun just going out there and competing every week with my team and knowing they have my back no matter what. I just want to do so well for them,” Carey said. “I’m not used to having a team. It was different for me at first. I wasn’t used to having 20 girls screaming for me, on my side. But it’s really special to me that I have all of them here.”

Carey is tied for first this week in the NCAA individual all-around rankings with her Olympic teammate Sunisa Lee, of Auburn. Fellow Olympian Jordan Chiles, a freshman at UCLA, is 13th in the all-around rankings and scored a 10.0 on her floor routine last weekend.

“It’s so awesome to see all of us from the Olympic team that are now in college doing so well and having fun and enjoying the gymnastics that we’re doing. I watch videos of them or I’ll watch them on TV and it makes me so happy to see all of us just doing what we love,” Carey said.

Carey is excited about the potential of an Olympic reunion at the NCAA championships. It seems a certainty that Carey will qualify as an individual but the goal is for Oregon State to make it as a team.

The Beavers have qualified for the national championships 29 times, most recently in 2019.

“I think we can make it really far. We have the potential, so it’s just really having the belief,” Dagen said.

