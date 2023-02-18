Jade Carey earned two perfect 10s Saturday and posted her highest all-around score of the season as the Oregon State gymnastics team defeated Arizona in a Pac-12 Conference meet at Gill Coliseum.

Carey scored 10.0 on the vault and the floor routine. She scored 9.975 on the balance beam and 9.900 on the uneven parallel bars for an all-around score of 39.875, which is the best score in the country this season.

The 12th-ranked Beavers won the team competition 197.025 to 196.375 over the 26th-ranked Wildcats.

Oregon State started off with a 49.200 on the vault, paced by Carey’s 10.0, and held a slight lead after the first rotation as Arizona earned a 49.025 on the bars.

OSU then turned in a weak rotation on the bars. In addition to Carey’s 9.900, Ellie Weaver also scored a 9.900, but a couple of mistakes on other routines led to a team score of 48.750. Arizona scored 49.200 on the vault and held a 98.225 to 97.950 advantage at the halfway mark.

The Beavers made up that deficit with a historic performance on the beam. In addition to Carey’s 9.975, Jenna Domingo, Sydney Gonzales and Madi Dagen each scored 9.925 and Kristina Peterson scored 9.850. The result was a new program record of 49.625 in that event.

Arizona scored 49.300 on the floor routine and OSU held a 147.575 to 147.525 going into the final rotation.

Oregon State put the meet away with its floor routines. Savannah Miller opened with a 9.900, which was later matched by Gonzales. Dagen then earned a career-high 9.950 which was followed by Carey’s second perfect score of the meet.

Oregon State will compete Friday at Stanford. The dual meet will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.