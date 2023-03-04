Oregon State sophomore Jade Carey became just the 13th NCAA gymnast to complete the Gym Slam with her first-career perfect score on beam on Saturday in a Pac-12 Conference dual meet against Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona.

OSU lost the dual meet despite posting the fifth-best score in program history with a 197.550. The host Sun Devils got the win with a team mark of 197.725.

“I’m proud of the way our team stayed locked in on what we were doing,” head coach Tanya Chaplin said. “To follow up the highest score in program history with the second-best road score in program history is really unique and I think we continue to show growth from meet-to-meet. Jade has been working so hard for that 10.000 on beam and I was thrilled to see her finally rewarded with the perfect score.”

Carey’s 10th perfect score of her career joined her in elite NCAA company as one of 13 gymnasts and the sixth Pac-12 gymnast to record a 10.000 on vault, bars, beam and floor. She now has 84 event titles in her career, finishing first on bars, floor, beam and in the all-around on the day.

Starting the meet on bars, OSU had four of the six in the lineup go 9.800 or higher to start the meet with a 49.200, led by Carey’s third 9.975 of the year.

Kaitlin Garcia got the vault group started quickly by matching her season high of 9.825 and was followed by Lauren Letzsch, who nabbed a career-best 9.875 on her Yurchenko full. For OSU, it marked the third time this season that the vault group went 49.300, having also recorded the score at the Wasatch Classic and on the road at Washington.

For the third-straight meet and fourth time this year, Sydney Gonzales went over the 9.900 mark, with a solid routine for the Beavers in the fourth spot. The Beavers recorded a 49.425 for the first time this season and have been over the 49.400 mark on floor in all but three meets.

OSU joined elite company as a unit on beam, becoming just the third program in NCAA history to go over 49.625 in back-to-back-to-back meets with a 49.625, tying the second-best mark in school history. Gonzales capped a big night on beam, receiving a 10.000 from one judge, for a career-high 9.975. After two 9.975s in a row on beam over the last two weeks, Carey slammed the door on the final perfect-10 she was missing to complete the Gym Slam.

Oregon State will close out the regular season with a home meet against Utah at 2 p.m. Saturday.

OREGON STATE RESULTS

BARS:

Beeman – 9.825

Miller – 9.775

Weaver – 9.050

Caso – 9.825

McMillan – 9.800

Carey – 9.975

Briones – 9.750 (exh.)

VAULT:

Garcia – 9.825

Letzsch – career-high 9.875

Briones – 9.775

Gonzales – 9.875

Dagen – 9.850

Carey – 9.875

Chavez – 9.800 (exh.)

FLOOR:

Bird – 9.750

Miller – 9.825

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.900

Dagen – 9.875

Carey – 9.950

Garcia – 9.825 (exh.)

BEAM:

Peterson – 9.775

Domingo – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.900

Gonzales – career-high 9.975

Dagen – 9.900

Carey – career-high 10.000

Weaver – 9.775 (exh.)