OSU gymnastics: Carey, Dagen win weekly Pac-12 awards

Oregon State gymnasts Jade Carey and Madi Dagen were recognized by the Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday for their performances against Arizona State on Saturday night at Gill Coliseum.

Carey was named the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week for the second time and Dagen received the Pac-12 Coaches Choice Award.

Carey surpassed her own Oregon State all-around record with a nation's leading score of 39.825 against No. 21 Arizona State. Highlighting the competition was her first career perfect 10 on bars, becoming the first Beaver to receive a perfect score since Kaytianna McMillan in 2017.

The Olympic gold medalist won all five event titles against the Sun Devils and has won outright or shared first place in all individual events she has entered this season. After five weeks of competition, Carey is tied for first place in the national all-around rankings with Olympic teammate Suni Lee of Auburn. Carey is No. 1 on bars, tied for fifth on floor and No. 6 on beam.

Dagen earned the Coaches Choice Award after posting a personal-best 39.550 all-around against ASU. The senior performed a breakout bar routine with a career-high 9.90 to help the Beavers score their highest bar score this season of 49.275.

No. 13 Oregon State will host Washington at noon on Sunday.

