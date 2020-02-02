OSU gymnastics: Beavers take big win against Stanford

Sunday’s home meet against Stanford held a lot of meaning for the Oregon State gymnastics team.

Not only was it the Dam Cancer meet, but it was the first competition for the Beavers after learning that coach Tanya Chaplin was taking a leave of absence for medical reasons.

The Beavers came through with their best performance of the season so far and took a 196.825-194.575 win against the Cardinal in Gill Coliseum.

OSU got off to a good start with a 49.050 on vault, an event that hasn’t been a big scorer for the Beavers this season. Lacy Dagen had a 9.850 and Madi Dagen a 9.900. OSU had a little bit of a rough time on bars and finished with a 48.925, but responded with big scores on beam and floor to close out the meet.

“It was really great. We came out on vault and killed it, obviously we hit a few road bumps on bars, nothing major, but we knew we were capable of more, so I think going into the last two events we were like, let’s flip it,” OSU senior Isis Lowery said. “And I think that’s something we do a really good job of even though we don’t want to put ourselves in those situations, the fact that we are able to dig ourselves out of these little holes.