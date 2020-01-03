OSU gymnastics: Beavers second in Critique Classic

The No. 11 Oregon State gymnastics team finished second in the four-team Critique Classic on Friday in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Beavers scored a 194.450. Georgia was first with a 195.100. Iowa finished with a 192.700 and Bridgeport had a 189.300.

“I’m so proud of this team and their ability to get the job done,” associate head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We’ve had some adversity this week and they maintained their focus. Tonight was a solid start to the 2020 season and we look forward to being back in Gill Coliseum next weekend.”

Head coach Tanya Chaplin did not make the trip to Florida due to health-related issues. Michael Chaplin directed the team at the Critique Classic.

The Beavers had a rough start on vault with Madi Dagen’s 9.750 and Lacy Dagen’s 9.800 the only scores better than 9.675.

Bars went a little better with Sabrina Gill scoring a 9.800, Alyssa Minyard with a 9.775 and Isis Lowery with 9.750, but OSU still had to count a 9.650 and a 9.625.

Madi Dagen came through with a 9.850 on beam, Lacy Dagen added a 9.825 and Lowery a 9.800, but the Beavers had to count a 9.625 and a 9.600.

OSU finished on floor. Lowery had a 9.800 and Kaitlyn Yanish anchored with a 9.875. Madi Dagen added a 9.750 and Niya Mack had a 9.725.

