OSU gymnastics: Beavers second at Sacramento State

The Oregon State gymnastics team finished second out of three teams at a meet hosted by Sacramento State.

The Beavers scored 194.875. No. 21 Arizona took first with 195.425 and Sacramento State was third with 191.725.

“I’m frustrated that we didn’t compete to our potential,” OSU coach Tanya Chaplin said. “We have a lot of work to do. We are capable of much more than we have shown. We’ll get back in the gym and work hard so we can execute the routines we are capable of in competition.”

The Beavers had a strong start to the meet on beam with a 49.275. Lacy Dagen had a 9.850, Madi Dagen scored a 9.900 and Maela Lazaro came through with a 9.925.

Madi Dagen finished floor with a 9.850 and Kaitlyn Yanish came through with a 9.900 but the Beavers had to settle for a 48.775.

Vault continued to be a trouble spot for the Beavers and they finished with a 48.400.

Alyssa Minyard and Halli Briscoe both scored a 9.850 on bars for the Beavers, but it wasn’t enough to lift other scores and OSU wound up with a 48.425.

