OSU gymnastics: Beavers pass a tough early test

Sabrina Gill won bars with a 9.800 and Kaitlyn Yanish was second on floor with a 9.875, but the Beavers’ score was among the lowest in recent years.

“We did have some rule changes,” associate head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We used to begin routines at a 9.500 and then you have to get bonus to get a 10.00, so they lowered that to a 9.400, so there’s a new bonus structure basically in terms of how you’re going to get up to that 10.00. So whenever there are new rule changes I think there’s a little bit of a reaction in terms of the judges to maybe be a little bit tighter first meet of the year, being conservative a little bit. For the judges, it’s their first meet too. It just depends on who you run into.

“We definitely left a ton of 10th out on the floor with steps and missing handstands. So those things added up. It was the combination of maybe some conservative judging and new rules and first meet.”

The Beavers do have a track record of slow starts as far as overall scores. Last year, they took first in a four-team meet at Illinois with a 195.225. In 2018, the Beavers began the season with a 194.850 in a win at Pittsburgh and in 2017 they started off with a 195.575 in a win at Auburn and then a 194.525 in a win at Seattle Pacific.