OSU gymnastics: Beavers pass a tough early test

The season is barely underway and the Oregon State gymnastics team has already faced its share of adversity.
Last weekend the Beavers traveled across the country for a four-team meet in Kissimmee, Florida that included perennial power Georgia.
The Beavers made the trip without head coach Tanya Chaplin, who had to stay in Corvallis due to a medical condition. They were also without Lena Greene, who has suffered a season-ending injury.
“I think that we were thrown a lot of challenges the past couple months (in) preseason and now I feel it’s now obviously continuing into season. So both the staff and the athletes really stepped into some new roles last weekend and really did this gracefully and I think we did a good job of coming together and really pushing through even when the circumstances weren’t great,” senior Lacy Dagen said.
“The environment was kind of weird, the equipment was kind of funky. It was in a hotel ballroom, so it felt like a club meet with club judges and literally the crowd was sitting on the floor pretty much. The runway was super-slippery because it was brand-new. But I felt we did a really good job of grounding ourselves and bringing back who we really are and doing a really good job of just keeping things steady.”
Strong scores were hard to come by. The Beavers wound up finishing second to Georgia (195.100) with a 194.450.
Sabrina Gill won bars with a 9.800 and Kaitlyn Yanish was second on floor with a 9.875, but the Beavers’ score was among the lowest in recent years.
“We did have some rule changes,” associate head coach Michael Chaplin said. “We used to begin routines at a 9.500 and then you have to get bonus to get a 10.00, so they lowered that to a 9.400, so there’s a new bonus structure basically in terms of how you’re going to get up to that 10.00. So whenever there are new rule changes I think there’s a little bit of a reaction in terms of the judges to maybe be a little bit tighter first meet of the year, being conservative a little bit. For the judges, it’s their first meet too. It just depends on who you run into.
“We definitely left a ton of 10th out on the floor with steps and missing handstands. So those things added up. It was the combination of maybe some conservative judging and new rules and first meet.”
The Beavers do have a track record of slow starts as far as overall scores. Last year, they took first in a four-team meet at Illinois with a 195.225. In 2018, the Beavers began the season with a 194.850 in a win at Pittsburgh and in 2017 they started off with a 195.575 in a win at Auburn and then a 194.525 in a win at Seattle Pacific.
“The performance of the athletes is what I focus on right now because that has to be the key in terms of what they do and what can we do to get better from here,” Michael Chaplin said. “I think we’ll see the scores stabilize and get back to more normal ones as we move forward.”
Senior Isis Lowery said it was a strong first showing for the Beavers.
“It was good to get back out there again and test out our new lineups and stuff like that. I think we did a really good job of just controlling our controllables and we talked about that before the meet, we had a few changes the week before leading up to our first meet, so we just need to focus on what we can control and that’s our gymnastics,” Lowery said. “So just going out there and being confident and being aggressive and just staying tight together as a team.”
Although Tanya Chaplin stayed home, she was able to follow most of the meet through Facebook Live.
She has the Beavers focusing on their landings after watching the team.
“Being more sure and solid on those dismounts on vaults, on tumbling passes, on beam,” she said. “That would have made a big, big difference in the score.”
The Beavers will be back in Gill Coliseum for the first time this season when they take on Seattle Pacific and Centenary at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Michael Chaplin expects the Beavers to get back on track. He said getting hit with tighter judging can result in a better situation than being given high scores that aren’t necessarily deserved.
He said he knew the Beavers had a strong group last year, that there were about three exceptional teams and those from six to 16 were about the same level. When the postseason rolled around, the Beavers were used to earning their scores and they did not blink when the judges were not handing out big numbers.
“And it’s the teams that can handle that adversity and be tough and really fight for those extra 10ths at the end it will pay off and it did for us,” he said. “We just stayed focused on hitting our routines and the things we can control and then you don’t worry about what the judges are going to do. I think that paid off for us and I think it will pay off for us this year.”