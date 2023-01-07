OSU gymnastics: Beavers open season at Super 16 meet in Las Vegas

The No. 14 Oregon State gymnastics team had some opening-night jitters on their first routine of the season Friday night at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas.

The Beavers posted a score of 48.375 on the bars, well off the pace set by their competition at Orleans Arena. The end result was a third-place finish in the session with a total team score of 195.450.

Stanford came out on top at 196.175, Georgia was second with a score of 195.950 and Rutgers was fourth at 194.700.

"We showed a lot of fight tonight all the way until the end of the meet,” head coach Tanya Chaplin said. “We didn’t let our struggles on bars set the tune for the rest of the competition and I think that really showed by responding with the best beam score of the session. The character of this team really shined through. We have some things that we can work on and grow on before next week in Utah.”

Jade Carey scored 9.825 on bars to tie for sixth in the event. In her first collegiate appearance Jennifer McMillan put together a solid debut routine to earn a 9.750 for the Beavers.

The Beavers responded with their best event of the evening, earning a 49.100 on beam. Four OSU gymnasts finished in the top 10 of the session on beam, led by Sydney Gonzales and Jenna Domingo, who both posted a 9.850 to take second overall, while Lauren Letzsch tied for sixth with a 9.825 and Carey scored 9.800.

Ariana Young got the Orange and Black out to a quick start on floor, earning a 9.800. Freshman Savannah Miller followed with a 9.800 of her own in her debut routine. Gonzales followed with a career-best 9.875 for her second top-five performance of the session and Carey scored a 9.825 as the Beavers put together a 49.050 to move into third after three rotations.

Closing the competition on vault, Carey anchored the Beavers with a 9.875 to finish in a tie for second, while Gonzales completed her big night with another 9.800 to tie for seventh, as the Beavers closed with a 48.925 to finish the night.

Oregon State remains on the road next week, taking part in the inaugural Wasatch Classic against California, Iowa and Pitt on Saturday at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.