OSU gymnastics: Beavers look to build off last season's success

The Oregon State gymnastics team is gearing up for a big season.

The Beavers are coming off a sixth-place finish in the NCAA Championships last spring, OSU’s best finish since taking fourth in 1996.

Senior Lena Greene said it was a big confidence boost for the Beavers.

“We already knew that we were capable of those routines but to just have it all play out at that time in that moment was obviously just really exciting for us,” Greene said. “And it also just kind of brought more awareness to us and we’ve built an even bigger fanbase in our already strong Beaver Nation, so that will also be exciting to see more people in Gill (Coliseum) this year. It will be fun.”

Now the goal is to surpass that sixth-place finish.

The No. 11 Beavers start their new season on Friday at the Critique Classic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. No. 8 Georgia, No. 29 Iowa and Bridgeport are the other teams competing at the meet.

It will be a good gauge for OSU right out of the gate.