OSU gymnastics: Beavers look for breakthrough meet

The Oregon State gymnastics team is going through a little bit of a slow start to the season.
The Beavers are still finding their way on a couple of events and that has resulted in a 194.450 at the Critique Classic in the first meet and then a 195.325 last week against Seattle Pacific and Centenary in Gill Coliseum.
On Friday the Beavers are at Sacramento State to take on the Hornets and No. 21 Arizona. The challenge remains to shore up the landings overall and improve on vault and bars in general.
A big score could get the Beavers some momentum to build on for the rest of the season.
The Beavers scored a 48.450 on vault in the Critique Classic and a 48.600 on bars. They had 48.700 on beam and floor.
Last weekend the team showed marked improvement on vault with a 48.850 but slipped to a 48.325 on bars. Beam (49.000) and floor (49.100) had climbed to a more typical level of OSU scoring.
You have free articles remaining.
After two meets the Beavers have dropped from No. 11 at the start of the season to their current spot at No. 27.
Part of the issue has been getting used to some changes in start value base scores that require extra skills in order to reach a 10.00 start value.
The Beavers did put in plenty of work during the offseason to make the needed adjustments to certain routines.
“There is of course changes every time a season ends and you go home for summer,” OSU junior Kaitlyn Yanish said. “We work on making things the best they can be, but every week you just have to focus on making yourself more prepared for the next weekend and even though the scoring might be different or whatever, we do our best every single day to make ourselves the most prepared we can be to take on any meets and any challenge.”
Most of the experienced gymnasts have been steady through the two meets. The youngsters have had a tougher time getting on track.
“I feel like for the freshmen this was just a building block for (Friday’s meet),” Yanish said. “Even though they have their jitters and a few mess ups, I feel that is just preparing them to take all of our spots when we leave. We’re really setting them up for the next meet and the future of this team.”
Yanish and senior Isis Lowery are confident that the freshmen and younger gymnasts will begin to hit their stride and those better scores will come.
“We just want them to not only gain that confidence but just embrace everything that they’re doing,” Lowery said. “In the scheme of things, it’s a short ride. We just really want them to not only excel at gymnastics but just to really appreciate this sport and appreciated this team and how much Oregon State can really build you up into the person you want to become.”