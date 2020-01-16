OSU gymnastics: Beavers look for breakthrough meet

“There is of course changes every time a season ends and you go home for summer,” OSU junior Kaitlyn Yanish said. “We work on making things the best they can be, but every week you just have to focus on making yourself more prepared for the next weekend and even though the scoring might be different or whatever, we do our best every single day to make ourselves the most prepared we can be to take on any meets and any challenge.”

Most of the experienced gymnasts have been steady through the two meets. The youngsters have had a tougher time getting on track.

“I feel like for the freshmen this was just a building block for (Friday’s meet),” Yanish said. “Even though they have their jitters and a few mess ups, I feel that is just preparing them to take all of our spots when we leave. We’re really setting them up for the next meet and the future of this team.”

Yanish and senior Isis Lowery are confident that the freshmen and younger gymnasts will begin to hit their stride and those better scores will come.

“We just want them to not only gain that confidence but just embrace everything that they’re doing,” Lowery said. “In the scheme of things, it’s a short ride. We just really want them to not only excel at gymnastics but just to really appreciate this sport and appreciated this team and how much Oregon State can really build you up into the person you want to become.”

