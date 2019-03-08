BATON ROUGE, La. — The Oregon State gymnastics team finished with a solid 196.375 in a road loss to No. 4 LSU on Friday.
The Tigers scored a 198.150.
The No. 15 Beavers were looking for a strong score after scoring a 195.825 in a home meet last week.
Kaitlyn Yanish led the way with a 9.925 to win vault. Yanish also had a 9.950 to tie for second on floor. LSU’s Kennedi Edney and McKenna Kelley both had 10.00s and Sarah Finnegan a 9.950.
The Beavers wound up with a 49.275 on floor, with Isis Lowery adding a 9.875, McKenna Singley scoring a 9.850 and Madi Dagen a 9.825.
On vault, OSU finished with a 49.050 despite the big score by Yanish. Singley managed a 9.800, but the Beavers had three 9.775s and a 9.750.
The Beavers were steady on bars and scored a 49.100. Lowery had a 9.800, Mariana Colussi-Pelaez a 9.825, Sabrina Gill a 9.850 and Halli Briscoe came through with a 9.875.
OSU had to count a 9.650 on beam and wound up with a 48.950. Colussi-Pelaez had a 9.850 and Lacy Dagen a 9.900.
The Beavers host a four-team meet with Seattle Pacific, North Carolina and Iowa next Friday and then head to West Valley, Utah. for the Pacific-12 Championships on March 23.