The Oregon State gymnastics team posted its highest score ever at Gill Coliseum and the second-best score in program history Saturday.

The 13th-ranked Beavers took a 197.950 to 197.700 victory over No. 4 Utah to claim a share of the Pac-12 Conference regular season championship for the second year in a row.

Utah could have clinched the outright title with a win or a tie, but the Beavers put together a historic performance in front of the sellout crowd to force a shared title with the Utes as well as UCLA and California.

Oregon State held a narrow lead of .150 going into the final rotation with the Beavers on the floor and the Utes on balance beam.

Sydney Gonzales gave Oregon State some breathing room with a 9.900 and Madi Dagen all but clinched the title with her final performance at Gill Coliseum with a 9.925. Jade Carey then put an exclamation point on the win with a score of 9.975.

“It was the best feeling ever. I think that’s when it really hit me that that was the last time competing at Gill. But I couldn’t have asked for a better night. I was speechless after, I didn’t even know what to say,” Dagen said.

After the meet was over, Oregon State honored seniors Dagen, Jenna Domingo, Kristina Peterson and Kayla Bird for their contributions to the program. Oregon State had heavily promoted the meet and there was a record crowd of 8,859 in attendance.

“All four of them made a huge impact on this team for all four years. They’re hard workers, great attitudes, they put the team first,” said associate head coach Michael Chaplin. “That’s what you see happening right now. They’re leaders, they sacrifice, they’re dedicated and you’re seeing the results of that.”

Domingo said the team watched during warmups as fans filed into the arena. She had never seen spectators seated all the way at the top of the arena.

“I’ve never even been all the way up there,” Domingo said. “It was crazy seeing people packed from bottom to top of Gill all the way around, hearing the roars and the screams of everyone before and after we went, no matter what our routines looked like.”

Early in the season, the uneven parallel bars were a weak spot for the Beavers. That was not the case on Saturday. The coaching staff stuck with a group of freshmen on that routine and on Saturday they rewarded that trust. Savannah Miller scored 9.800, and the others each posted career highs with Francesca Caso scoring 9.900, Ellie Weaver 9.925 and Jennifer McMillan 9.950.

Carey also scored 9.950 and the result was the third-highest bar rotation in program history.

“It’s just hard work and they want it badly,” Chaplin said of the improvement by the freshmen. “I think tonight … it finally clicked for all of them. So that was great to see. We knew they were capable of this and we’ve talked about it. But to finally see them really put it together when they really, really had to. We really needed that bar rotation to be big and they came through. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

In addition to her score on the bars which tied for the best score of the day, Carey took first in each of the other three rotations, scoring 9.925 on vault, 9.975 on beam and closing out with that 9.975 on the floor.

That added up to an easy win in the individual all-around with a score of 39.825.

The Beavers narrowly missed hitting the 198-point mark. Oregon State achieved that goal for the first time in program history earlier this season at Stanford, scoring 198.075.

The teams will meet again next week at the Pac-12 Championships. Utah is hosting that event which will be held Saturday and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.