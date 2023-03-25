This week was filled with awards for members of the Oregon State gymnastics team.

Jade Carey received five All-American Awards and was named the Pac-12 Conference Gymnast of the Year for the second time. Teammates Madi Dagen and Sydney Gonzales both earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition and Dagen was honored as the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Scholar Athlete of the Year.

It was this academic award which was most surprising for Dagen.

“School has not always been my favorite thing but I’ve always worked very hard. And maybe I’ve had to work a little harder than other people. I don’t like math and those science classes, but you have to take them. And so it’s just really cool to see my hard work paid off and over the years it was recognized,” Dagen said. “It’s a really awesome award and I was so shocked. I did not know it was coming.”

Dagen graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average and has maintained a 4.0 in her graduate program. She is a four-time Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American.

Carey was the only gymnast in the country to be named First-Team All-American in the all-around and all four individual events: vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Associate head coach Michael Chaplin said the awards are meaningful for the entire program.

“It’s exciting. It’s certainly well-deserved. All those athletes have done such a tremendous job this season. I know we’re all about the team success, but we love to celebrate individual success,” Chaplin said.

Dagen was named honorable mention all-conference on the floor routine. She said the award was especially meaningful because she choreographed the routine with her sister, former OSU gymnast and now volunteer assistant coach Lacy Dagen.

“That was just like the cherry on top of this year because my floor routine has been so fun and the fact that Lacy and I choreographed it. I switched my passes at the start of the year so it was a big change,” Dagen said.

Chaplin said he has known Dagen for nearly a decade and has seen her role on the team change over the years as she has taken on more leadership.

“I remember when she was a freshman in high school she came to visit, so I’ve known her a very long time. She has really matured and grown into a team leader that is now able to use all her experience to help the other athletes prepare for college gymnastics and college life,” Chaplin said.

Gonzales was named honorable mention all-conference on the beam. She set a new personal-best score of 9.975 in that event this season. Gonzales is a junior and her goal is to earn All-American status next season. This award tells her she is going in the right direction.

“It really means a lot, especially to put in so much work and effort throughout the season, to have it be recognized,” Gonzales said. “I’ve improved on my confidence and going out there and knowing I can hit and just knowing what I do is good enough. Confidence is key.”

As they have grown individually, the team has grown as well. Oregon State posted its two best meet scores in program history this season, a 198.075 at Stanford and a 197.950 at Gill Coliseum in a win over Utah.

The Beavers are ranked 11th in the country going into the Denver Regional, which begins on Thursday.

“We made history this year. We got a 198. We beat teams we weren’t supposed to beat. There’s so many good things already. I’m really proud,” Dagen said.