Oregon State gymnastics legend Amy Durham passed away Monday.
Durham lettered for the Beavers from 1990-93, capping her career by scoring a perfect 10.0 on the floor exercise at the NCAA championships in Corvallis to win the national title on the event.
A five-time All-American, she earned first-team honors as a senior in the all-around as well as on floor exercise and second team on vault, and again on vault and uneven bars as a junior in 1992. Durham was inducted to the Oregon State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.
Durham helped the Beavers win a pair of Pac-10 and NCAA West Regional titles in 1991 and 1992, and she propelled the Orange and Black to top-seven finishes at the NCAA championships each of her four years.
She also competed in the 1991 World University Games.
In addition to her accomplishments in the athletic arena, Durham earned Academic All-America honors as a senior.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the Valley View Fifth Ward chapel in Salt Lake City, Utah.