OSU women's golf: Slama third; Beavers in fourth

SEASIDE, Calif. — The Oregon State women's golf team battled a tough course and a long 36-hole day at The Molly Collegiate Invitational on Monday.

The Beavers are in fourth place in the 14-team field after posting a 23-over 301-298—599 at the par-72, 6,218-yard Bayonet Golf Course.

San Jose State and UCLA are tied for first with a 15-over 591 and Stanford is in third with a 21-over 597.

The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with tee times off the first and 10th holes. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Ellie Slama was spectacular as always and sits in a tie for third place after carding a 1-over 73-72—145. She’s one shot off the lead heading into the final round, trailing only fellow Pac-12 golfers Zoe Campos of UCLA (1-under 143) and Mika Jin of California (even-par 144).

Amanda Minni made her 2021-22 debut and was steady throughout the day with a pair of 3-over 75’s that has her in a tie for 10th place with a 6-over 150.

Kelsey Webster is tied for 24th place with an 8-over 75-77—152, Madde Sund is tied for 50th with a 14-over 78-80—158 and Danique Stokmans is tied for 58th with a 17-over 87-74—161.

Chayse Gomez, Lauren Murphy and Issy Taylor are competing as individuals for the Beavers. Gomez had the best day of the three with a 14-over 77-81—158. Taylor finished the day with a 17-over 79-82—161, while Murphy posted a 22-over 87-79—166.

