SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. — Olivia Benzin continued her strong play with a 4-under 68 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the MountainView Collegiate on Saturday.
The Beavers shot a 5-under 283 at the par-72, 6,218-yard Preserve Golf Club that vaulted them two spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for fourth place with a 4-under 289-283—572.
Texas State leads the 13-team field with a 13-under 563. UNLV is second with a 9-under 567, Iowa State is third with an 8-under 568 and Washington is tied with Oregon State with a 4-under 572.
Benzin had six birdies and only two bogies to finish with a 4-under 68, her seventh sub-par round of the season and 19th in her four-year Oregon State career. She’s tied for fifth with a 4-under 72-68—140.
Mari Nishiura also finished in red figures on Saturday, posting a 2-under 70 that included two birdies. Ellie Slama has been steady through the first two rounds and is also tied for 17th place with a 1-under 71-72—143.
Nicole Schroeder is tied for 31st place with a 2-over 73-73—146 and Susie Cavanagh is tied for 48th with a 4-over 73-75—148.