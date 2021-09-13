OSU women's golf: Beavers sit in fifth after first roun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ellie Slama carded a pair of sub-par rounds to lead the Oregon State women's golf team on the first day of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Monday.

The Beavers opened their 2021-22 campaign and sit in fifth place in the 16-team field after shooting a 3-over 287-292—579 at the par-72, 6,317-yard UNM Championship Golf Course.

San Jose State (5-under 571), San Diego State (3-under 573), New Mexico (1-over 577) and BYU (2-over 578) are the top four teams with 18 holes to play.

The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.

Slama, who was an all-Pac-12 selection last season, opened the day with a 1-under 71 and was even better in the afternoon with a 3-under 69 and is tied for fourth place in the 93-player field with a 4-under 140. She had four birdies in each round and now has 42 career rounds in red figures in four-plus years with the Beavers.

Danique Stokmans made her Oregon State debut after redshirting last season and fired a 4-under 68 in the morning with six birdies. She 4-over 76 after the lunch break and is tied for 15th place with an even-par 144.