OSU women's golf: Beavers sit in fifth after first roun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ellie Slama carded a pair of sub-par rounds to lead the Oregon State women's golf team on the first day of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Monday.
The Beavers opened their 2021-22 campaign and sit in fifth place in the 16-team field after shooting a 3-over 287-292—579 at the par-72, 6,317-yard UNM Championship Golf Course.
San Jose State (5-under 571), San Diego State (3-under 573), New Mexico (1-over 577) and BYU (2-over 578) are the top four teams with 18 holes to play.
The final round of the two-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Slama, who was an all-Pac-12 selection last season, opened the day with a 1-under 71 and was even better in the afternoon with a 3-under 69 and is tied for fourth place in the 93-player field with a 4-under 140. She had four birdies in each round and now has 42 career rounds in red figures in four-plus years with the Beavers.
Danique Stokmans made her Oregon State debut after redshirting last season and fired a 4-under 68 in the morning with six birdies. She 4-over 76 after the lunch break and is tied for 15th place with an even-par 144.
Kelsey Webster also competed for the Beavers for the first time after transferring from the University of Colorado. She was solid throughout the day with four birdies and is tied for 25th place with a 3-over 73-74—147.
Madde Sund also redshirted last season and opened her Oregon State career with a 4-over 75-73—148 that has her in a tie for 31st place. Issy Taylor is tied for 73rd with an 11-over 78-77—155.
Lila Galeai had a hole-in-one in the first round that helped her hold the individual lead with an 8-under 136.