Oregon State women’s golf head coach Dawn Shockley announced Monday that two student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program beginning with the 2020-21 season.
Danique Stokmans from Wassenaar, South Holland, Netherlands and Madde Sund from Skollersta, Sweden were the signees.
“I’m looking forward to Madde and Danique joining our family in September,” Shockley said. “Both of them will be a vital part in growing our culture and building the foundation this team has put in place. I’m very excited for their future at Oregon State.”
You have free articles remaining.
Stokmans attends Rijnlands Lyceum Wassenaar and is currently a member of Dutch National Women’s Team after competing on the Dutch National Girls Team from 2017-19.
She won the 2019 Kennemer Open, 2018 and 2019 National Foursome, 2018 and 2019 Women’s Match Play Champion at Royal The Hague Golf & Country Club, and the 2018 Women’s Stroke Olay Champion at Royal The Hague Golf & Country Club.
Sund attends Filbornaskolan,Helsingborg and was the recent medalist at the 2019 Vikingaskeppet Junior Masters Invitational. She also won the 2018 Cobra Puma Junior Chalange, 2018 Teen Tour Future, 2017 Skandia Tour Future, 2016 Skandia Tour Regional and 2015 Skandia Cup.