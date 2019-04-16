PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Ellie Slama stayed hot at the Pac-12 Championship on Tuesday to once again lead the Oregon State women’s golf team.
Slama carded a 1-under 70 and is tied for third place with four other golfers with an even-par 72-70—142. It’s the 17th sub-par round of the season and the 27th in her two-year Oregon State career.
Albane Valenzuela of Stanford leads with a 7-under 135 and Olivia Mehaffey of Arizona State is second with a 3-under 139.
Slama is in position to set the Oregon State record for top-10 finishes in a season. She’s currently tied with Kathleen Takaishi (1997-98) with six.
“Ellie continues to prove why she is one of the best in the conference with steady play on a very challenging golf course,” Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley said. “Her ability to manage a golf course and her mind is what sets her apart from the rest. She understands her own game, she understands when and when not to go for pins and she sets expectations for herself that she knows she can accomplish.”
The Beavers played better in the second round, shooting an 18-over 302 at the par-71, 6,131-yard Palos Verdes Golf Club, to move into 10th place with a 48-over 616.
No. 1 USC continues to lead the way with a 1-over 569, while Stanford (8-over 576) and Arizona (14-over 582) round out the top three.
The final round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
“We are a better team than this and we need to do the little things better,” Shockley said. “On a course like this, anything can happen.”
Pac-12 Networks will air live coverage of the finishing holes in the final round of the championship on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m.
Olivia Benzin knocked five strokes off her first round score to shoot a 5-over 76 that moved her up the leaderboard and into a tie for 47th place with a 15-over 81-76—157.
Susie Cavanagh also played better in the second round to move into 49th place with a 16-over 81-77—158.
Nicole Schroeder is 17 over through the first two rounds with scores of 80-79 and Mari Nishiura is 21 over at 81-82.