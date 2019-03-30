BROWN SUMMIT, N.C. — Ellie Slama carded a 1-under 71 for the second straight day to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the 22nd annual Bryan National Collegiate on Saturday.
The Beavers moved up one spot to seventh with a 17-over 298-295—593 at the par-72, 6,305-yard Champions Course at Bryan Park.
Wake Forest leads the 18-team field with a 20-under 556, North Carolina State is second with a 4-under 572 and North Carolina is third with a 1-under 575.
Slama is tied for eighth place with a 2-under 71-71—142 and has finished in red figures in four of her last five rounds.
“It’s good to see Ellie back to playing the way we know she is capable of,” OSU coach Dawn Shockley said. “She was disappointed with the way she putted in Phoenix but was willing to do whatever she could to get back to where she was. We met and discussed some new goals and she has gone out the last two days and focused on those.”
Olivia Benzin moved 14 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 32nd place with a 5-over 76-73—149. Nicole Schroeder also fired a 1-over 73 in the second round that moved her 20 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for 51st place with an 8-over 79-73—152.
“Olivia and Nicole bounced back today and learned from yesterday,” Shockley said. “Olivia was patient all day yesterday and I’m happy to see that patience pay off today.”
Mari Nishiura is tied for 58th with a 10-over 76-78—154 and Susie Cavanagh is tied for 63rd with an 11-over 75-80—155.