SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. — Ellie Slama led a balanced scoring for the Oregon State women’s golf team in the opening round of the MountainView Collegiate on Friday.

The No. 29 Beavers opened with a 1-over 289 at the par-72, 6,218-yard Preserve Golf Club to put them in a tie for sixth with SMU in a 13-team field.

Texas State holds the lead through 18 holes with a 6-under 282, while UNLV (4-under 284), Iowa State (2-under 286), Washington (2-under 286) and Texas A&M (even-par 288) are just ahead of the Beavers.

Slama dropped in three birdies and had 13 pars to finish the day with a 1-under 71. Olivia Benzin continued her strong play with an even-par 72 that also included three birdies.

Susie Cavanagh, Mari Nishiura and Nicole Schroeder all carded a 1-over 73. Schroeder had four birdies, Cavanagh knocked in two and Nishiura had a birdie and an eagle on the par-4, 268-yard 13th hole.

Geraldine Wong of Texas State leads the 77-player field with a 4-under 68.

