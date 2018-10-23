LAS VEGAS — The Oregon State women’s golf team shattered a three-round school record and won the title at the 17-team Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown on Tuesday.
The Beavers fired a 26-under 280-278-280—838 at the par-72, 6,343-yard Boulder Creek Golf Club to win by four strokes over Tulsa. The previous school record was a 14-under 850 at last spring’s Westbrook Spring Invitational in Peoria, Ariz.
Oregon State never finished a three-round tournament under par in its first 41 years and has now done it three times the last two seasons.
It’s the 12th team title in program history and the second for OSU coach Dawn Shockley in her two-plus seasons as the Beavers’ head coach.
“This is what you work for,” Shockley said. “Winning a golf tournament is not easy, but this team did it and they did it with some very impressive golf. Credit to Tulsa for pushing us the last 36 holes. They played great golf this week.
“The week leading up to this event we talked about being patient. We got to this event and continued to emphasize that, and they were extremely patient all week.
“Obviously winning is fun, but to see this team grow and believe is what is the most rewarding. If we continue to grow, we will continue to get better.
“I am beyond proud of this team’s fight and drive. I can see it in them and I can see they want it. We have an amazing family, and we are willing to push each other in order to succeed.”
Sophomore Ellie Slama finished in a tie for third place with a 10-under 67-68-71—206. It was just one stroke short of the three-round program record 11-under 205 she set at last fall’s Ron Moore Invitational.
It’s the fourth top-5 finish of Slama’s young Oregon State career and extended her streak to five consecutive rounds in red figures.
“Ellie continues to be our rock, and I am extremely grateful for her hard work, patience and fight,” Shockley said.
Senior Olivia Benzin and junior Nicole Schroeder both finished in a tie for 11th place with a 5-under 211, as Benzin posted scores of 72-69-70 and Schroeder went 71-71-69.
The 5-under 211 is a career-best three-round score for Benzin, bettering the 4-under 212 she shot at last fall’s Ron Moore Invitational. Schroeder fired a career-best 10-under 206 at the NCAA Regionals in Madison, Wis., this past spring.
Junior Mari Nishiura had a great tournament, finishing in 15th place with her best three-round score at Oregon State, a 4-under 70-70-72—212.
Senior Susie Cavanagh got better each round and climbed the leaderboard to finish in a tie for 27th place with a 1-over 75-72-70—217.
Lorena Tseng of Tulsa claimed medalist honors with a 13-under 69-69-65--203.
The Beavers return to action next Monday and Tuesday at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.