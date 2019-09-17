PULLMAN, Wash. — The Oregon State women’s golf team had a strong start to the season with a team title at the Cougar Cup.
Nicole Schroeder tied the single-round school record and three golfers finished in the top 10.
Oregon State concluded the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a 20-under 278-285-281—844 at the par-72, 6,277-yard Palouse Ridge Golf Course to cruise through the 15-team field in dominating fashion.
The Beavers finished ahead of five Pac-12 teams, including eight strokes better than second-place Oregon (12-under 852).
You have free articles remaining.
“This tournament was a 100 percent team effort,” OSU coach Dawn Shockley said. “To start the year out with a team win and three players finishing in the top 10 is very impressive. This team worked hard over the summer and it showed in Pullman against a solid field of teams. They showed a maturity level on the course that they belong with the best teams in the country.
“This was hands down the most fun Kelly (Kerkvliet) and I have had coaching a tournament.”
Oregon State’s 20-under 844 is the second-lowest three-round score in program history. The Beavers never finished a three-round tournament under par in their first 41 years and have now done it six times the last three seasons.