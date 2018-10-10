SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Amanda Minni posted a career-best finish, and three other Oregon State women’s golfers finished in the top 20, to lead the Beavers to a second-place finish at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational on Wednesday.
Minni, a sophomore from Delta, B.C., finished in a tie for third place with an even-par 70-71-75—216 at the par-72, 6,014-yard Sahalee Country Club. Her best previous finish was a tie for eighth place at the Lady Buckeye Spring Invitational last spring.
Sophomore Ellie Slama finished in sixth place with a 1-over 75-71-71—217 to record her third career top-10 finish. She won the individual title at the Ron Moore Invitational last fall and finished in a tie for fifth at last spring’s Entrada Classic.
Oregon State finished second in a very competitive field with a 19-over 299-286-298—883. The Beavers placed second in their opening fall tournament, which was 36 holes of stroke play, at the East West Match Play Challenge in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“I’m extremely proud of both Ellie and Amanda for putting up three solid rounds of golf,” OSU coach Dawn Shockley said. “We pushed Amanda very hard this week in practice and she embraced the challenge and proved that it paid off.
“Ellie continues to show why she belongs with the best in the country. She managed her emotions, stuck to her game plan and came out with another great finish.
“Each week the culture of this team continues to grow. They believe in each other, learn from one another and show up ready to compete. I’m very proud of this team for coming together and believing.”
Seniors Olivia Benzin and Susie Cavanagh both finished in a tie for 19th place with a 10-over 226, as Benzin posted scores of 80-71-75 and Cavanagh went 76-73-77. It’s the 13th time Benzin has recorded a top-20 finish and the eighth time for Cavanagh.
Junior Mari Nishiura finished in a tie for 51st place in her first tournament of the fall season with a 21-over 78-77-82—237.
Washington won the team title with a 5-under 859 and the Huskies’ Sarah Rhee claimed medalist honors with an 8-under 208.
The Beavers return to action on Sunday, Oct. 21 through Tuesday, Oct. 23 at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown in Las Vegas.