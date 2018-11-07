KONA, Hawai’i — Nicole Schroeder and Ellie Slama each fired a 6-under 67 to lead a late charge by the Oregon State women’s golf team at the Pac-12 Preview.
The Beavers shot a 9-under 283 on Wednesday, which was the lowest round of the tournament by six strokes.
The performance was one shot higher than the two lowest under-par scores in program history and tied one other performance.
The rally helped Oregon State climb three spots up the leaderboard and finish in seventh place with a 10-over 297-306-283—886.
The 35th-ranked Beavers finished ahead of No. 6 UCLA (14-over 890), No. 10 Arizona State (16-over 892) and No. 11 Washington (21-over 897).
No. 14 Arizona won the three-day, 54-hole tournament with a 2-under 874, which was one stroke better than No. 49 California (1-under 875). No. 1 USC and No. 45 Colorado tied for third with an even-par 876.
“We had two solid rounds of golf with a lack of mental toughness in between,” Oregon State head coach Dawn Shockley said. “Today we looked like the team I know we are.”
Schroeder and Slama were sensational as they each had six birdies in a bogey-free 67 at the par-73, 6,372-yard Nanea Golf Club.
Schroeder, a junior from Rocklin, Calif., recorded her third career top-five finish, a tie for fifth place, with a 3-under 74-75-67—216. Her best career round is a 6-under 66 last spring at the NCAA Regionals in Lubbock, Texas.
Slama, a sophomore from Salem, Ore., climbed 27 spots up the leaderboard to finish in a tie for 12th place with an even-par 75-77-67—219. The 6 under is the lowest of her career, bettering a 5-under 67 she shot three times, most recently in the first round of the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
“As for Ellie and Schro, all I can say is that was impressive,” Shockley said. “For both of them to have bogey-free rounds of 6 under on this course shows what kind of players they are. Watching both of them today was fun. This is why you coach. To watch what they do after they struggle. They climbed the leaderboard and finished middle of the pack with the best teams in the country.”
Senior Olivia Benzin finished in 27th place with a 4-over 73-75-75--223. Junior Mari Nishiura had her best round of the tourney on Wednesday to finish in a tie for 47th with a 12-over 75-82-74¯231. Senior Susie Cavanagh finished in a tie for 51st with a 15-over 77-79-78—234.
The Beavers concluded a strong fall season. They finished in second place in their first two tournaments, the East West Match Play Challenge and the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, won the team title at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown, finished third at the Trinity Forest Invitational and used a great final round to finish seventh at the Pac-12 Preview.
The spring season begins the final week of February at the Westbrook Spring Invitational in Peoria, Ariz.