The Oregon State women’s golf team earned an invitation to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regionals on Wednesday. The Beavers are one of 72 teams to receive a bid and will compete at Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Washington from May 6-8.
This is the third consecutive year the Beavers have earned a trip to postseason play. The last time they advanced three straight years was 1999-2000-2001.
The Beavers finished seventh in Lubbock, Texas in 2017, their best-ever finish at NCAA Regionals, and eighth in Madison, Wis., in 2018. Susie Cavanagh earned a trip to Nationals as an individual in 2017 and Nicole Schroeder qualified for Nationals in 2018 after winning the individual title at Regionals.
“I’m very proud of the way this team has played all year,” Oregon State head coach Dawn Shockley said. “They have put in the work and now it’s time to believe they belong and go out and compete.
“This is what it’s all about. A new season starts now.”
Four 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 6-8. Each regional will consist of 18 teams and six individuals. The low six teams and three individuals not on those teams from each regional will advance to the national championships to be played May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.