STANFORD, Calif. – Freshman Chayse Gomez carded an even-par 71 to lead the Oregon State women’s golf team in the opening round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Friday.
The Beavers shot an 11-over 295 at the par-71, 6,195-yard Stanford Golf Course to put them in a tie for 13th in the competitive 17-team field.
Arizona State leads the tourney with a 6-under 278, while Stanford sits in second with a 4-under 280 and USC and Oregon are tied for third with a 2-under 282.
The second round of the three-day, 54-hole tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and live scoring is available at golfstat.com.
Gomez, a native of Yorba Linda, Calif., had three birdies and three bogeys for her 71 that has her in a tie for 18th place on the individual leaderboard. She fired a pair of 1-under 71’s in her first collegiate event, the Cougar Cup, that helped her finish in a tie for 13th place.
Freshman Issy Taylor also played well, carding a 3-over 74 with one birdie and four bogeys.
Senior Mari Nishiura and junior Ellie Slama both shot a 4-over 75 as each golfer dropped in two birdies.
Senior Nicole Schroeder finished the opening round with a 9-over 80.